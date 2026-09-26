Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Investors managing over $33 trillion visit Azerbaijan

    Business
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 12:54
    Investors managing over $33 trillion visit Azerbaijan

    Investors managing more than $33 trillion in assets have come to Azerbaijan, Assistant to the President and Head of the Economic Affairs and Innovative Development Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov told journalists, Report informs.

    According to him, investors from around the world managing more than $33 trillion in assets have come to Azerbaijan.

    "Naturally, they are considering all possible options for investing in Azerbaijan. We hope that real projects will emerge and investments will be made as a result of such a forum," he said.

    He noted that documents have already been signed under the forum regarding potential investments worth more than $10 billion.

    "At the same time, certain prerequisites have been created for larger projects, particularly in the areas of digitalization and transformation. Azerbaijan's advantage lies precisely in the fact that we have abundant and cheap energy, which has the potential to become green energy in the future. Today, the President also announced that Azerbaijan has very significant energy potential in the field of renewable electricity," Movsumov added.

    Shahmar Movsumov
    Şahmar Mövsümov: "Azərbaycana 33 trilyon dollardan çox vəsaiti idarə edən investorlar gəlib"
    Шахмар Мовсумов: В Азербайджан прибыли инвесторы, управляющие более $33 трлн
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