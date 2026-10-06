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The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has left unchanged its forecast for Azerbaijan's daily oil production in 2026.

According to Report, the estimate was included in the EIA's October Short-Term Energy Outlook.

Under the updated forecast, Azerbaijan's oil production is expected to average 550,000 barrels per day this year, unchanged from the estimate issued last month.

Oil production is also expected to average 550,000 barrels per day in both the third and fourth quarters of this year. In September, the EIA had forecast output of 540,000 barrels per day for each of those quarters.

In 2025, Azerbaijan's oil production averaged 570,000 barrels per day in both the first and second quarters, 580,000 barrels per day in the third quarter and 590,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter.

According to the EIA, Azerbaijan's liquid hydrocarbon production averaged 570,000 barrels per day in 2025.