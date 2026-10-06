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    EIA keeps Azerbaijan's 2026 oil production forecast unchanged

    Energy
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 21:52
    EIA keeps Azerbaijan's 2026 oil production forecast unchanged

    The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) has left unchanged its forecast for Azerbaijan's daily oil production in 2026.

    According to Report, the estimate was included in the EIA's October Short-Term Energy Outlook.

    Under the updated forecast, Azerbaijan's oil production is expected to average 550,000 barrels per day this year, unchanged from the estimate issued last month.

    Oil production is also expected to average 550,000 barrels per day in both the third and fourth quarters of this year. In September, the EIA had forecast output of 540,000 barrels per day for each of those quarters.

    In 2025, Azerbaijan's oil production averaged 570,000 barrels per day in both the first and second quarters, 580,000 barrels per day in the third quarter and 590,000 barrels per day in the fourth quarter.

    According to the EIA, Azerbaijan's liquid hydrocarbon production averaged 570,000 barrels per day in 2025.

    Energy Information Administration (EIA) daily oil production
    EIA: Bu il Azərbaycanda neft hasilatı sutkada 550 min barel təşkil edəcək
    EIA: В этом году добыча нефти в Азербайджане составит 550 тыс. б/с
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