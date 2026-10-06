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    Pakistan successfully tests extended-range Fatah-IV cruise missile

    Region
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 22:32
    Pakistan successfully tests extended-range Fatah-IV cruise missile

    Pakistan has successfully tested an extended-range version of its domestically produced Fatah-IV ground-launched cruise missile.

    According to Report, citing the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of the Pakistan Armed Forces, the missile system is equipped with modern avionics and advanced navigation systems.

    The system is capable of striking targets at longer ranges with high precision. During the test, the technical performance of various subsystems of the missile system was also evaluated.

    According to the ISPR, these systems have been upgraded to improve accuracy and enhance the missile's survivability.

    The test was witnessed by senior Pakistan Army officers, as well as scientists and engineers from the organization that developed the missile system.

    Pakistani President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, as well as the heads of other branches of the armed forces, praised the successful outcome of the test.

    Pakistan's Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also described the successful test of the extended-range Fatah-IV as an important advancement in the defense sector and congratulated the scientists and engineers involved in developing the missile.

    The Pakistan Army's Rocket Force Command also successfully tested the Fatah-IV ground-launched cruise missile in May. In September 2025, a training launch of the Fatah-IV was conducted over a range of 750 kilometers.

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    44 - Tezliklə
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