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    Azerbaijani officers complete UK-led instructor training course

    Military
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 22:06
    Azerbaijani officers complete UK-led instructor training course

    National Defense University hosted a graduation ceremony for the Instructor Training Course (ITC) conducted by the British Military Advisory Training Team (BMATT) of the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

    The speakers at the event congratulated the officers who successfully completed the course on behalf of the Ministry of Defense's leadership and wished them success in their further service.

    During the course, officers attended practical sessions on developing instructor skills, improving methods of managing personnel, and fostering team spirit.

    The course participants expressed their gratitude to the leadership of the Ministry of Defense and the National Defense University for the conditions and attention.

    At the end of the event, certificates were presented to the servicemen who successfully completed the course and a photo was taken.

    Azerbaijani officers complete UK-led instructor training course
    Azerbaijani officers complete UK-led instructor training course
    Azerbaijani officers complete UK-led instructor training course
    Azerbaijani officers complete UK-led instructor training course
    Azerbaijani officers complete UK-led instructor training course
    Azerbaijani officers complete UK-led instructor training course

    Photo
    "Təlimatçı hazırlıq kursu"nun buraxılış mərasimi keçirilib
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    Состоялась церемония выпуска "Курса подготовки инструкторов"
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