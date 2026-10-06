Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Trans-Caspian fiber-optic line set for October launch

    ICT
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 23:04
    Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Trans-Caspian fiber-optic line set for October launch

    The Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Communication Line between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is planned to be commissioned in October.

    According to Report, Kazakhstan's Minister of Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev announced this.

    The sides have already laid a 390-kilometer cable along the seabed of the Caspian Sea. The new line is expected to create a new corridor for direct, high-speed data transmission between Asia and Europe.

    "The new route will strengthen Kazakhstan's digital connectivity to global data networks and also lay the foundation for the further development of artificial intelligence, cloud technologies and modern data centers," Madiyev said.

    The Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line project, implemented by AzerTelecom and Kazakhtelecom, envisages a 380-kilometer submarine fiber-optic cable running from Sumgayit, Azerbaijan, to Aktau, Kazakhstan.

    The first submarine digital route across the Caspian Sea will provide more than 400 terabits per second of high-speed internet connectivity and enable the exchange of large volumes of data, while also contributing to the development of digital services in the region.

    The Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line is an important part of the Digital Silk Way project.

    The Digital Silk Way telecommunications corridor, which will pass through Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Kazakhstan and Bulgaria, is designed to provide high bandwidth and minimal latency as one of the most optimal and shortest routes for data transmission, while promoting regional cooperation and sustainable development.

    fiber-optic infrastructure Kazakhstan Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycan və Qazaxıstan yeni rəqəmsal marşrutu bu ay istifadəyə verməyi planlaşdırır
    Азербайджан и Казахстан планируют запустить новый цифровой маршрут в этом месяце
    MiniBoss
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    00:09

    Shehbaz Sharif: UN reform must reflect priorities of developing countries

    Other countries
    23:55

    Chrome remains dominant browser in Azerbaijan despite slight decline

    ICT
    23:38

    Three killed, 36 injured in attacks on two Saudi international airports

    Other countries
    23:17

    Zelenskyy: 25 killed, around 100 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine

    Other countries
    23:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold consular consultations in Baku

    Foreign policy
    22:54

    Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in forensic examination caseload

    Domestic policy
    22:54

    Minister: Banks, NBCOs face difficulties in recovering unsecured loans

    Finance
    22:37

    Farid Ahmadov: Azerbaijan to transfer execution of enforcement documents arising from monetary claims to market

    Domestic policy
    22:36

    Prisoners in Azerbaijan begin certified vocational training

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed