Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Trans-Caspian fiber-optic line set for October launch

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The Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Communication Line between Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan is planned to be commissioned in October.

According to Report, Kazakhstan's Minister of Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev announced this.

The sides have already laid a 390-kilometer cable along the seabed of the Caspian Sea. The new line is expected to create a new corridor for direct, high-speed data transmission between Asia and Europe.

"The new route will strengthen Kazakhstan's digital connectivity to global data networks and also lay the foundation for the further development of artificial intelligence, cloud technologies and modern data centers," Madiyev said.

The Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line project, implemented by AzerTelecom and Kazakhtelecom, envisages a 380-kilometer submarine fiber-optic cable running from Sumgayit, Azerbaijan, to Aktau, Kazakhstan.

The first submarine digital route across the Caspian Sea will provide more than 400 terabits per second of high-speed internet connectivity and enable the exchange of large volumes of data, while also contributing to the development of digital services in the region.

The Trans-Caspian Fiber-Optic Cable Line is an important part of the Digital Silk Way project.

The Digital Silk Way telecommunications corridor, which will pass through Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye, Kazakhstan and Bulgaria, is designed to provide high bandwidth and minimal latency as one of the most optimal and shortest routes for data transmission, while promoting regional cooperation and sustainable development.