Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman receives new German ambassador
Region
- 06 October, 2026
- 23:18
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Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has received Germany's new Ambassador to Iran, Alex Dittmann.
According to Baghaei's post on X, the two officials held what he described as an engaging and frank discussion on prevailing trends in international relations.
Baghaei said countering threats and challenges that undermine the rule of law and endanger international peace and security remained a shared responsibility.
He added that addressing such challenges required insight, courage and cooperation.
Bəqai ilə Almaniyanın İrandakı səfiri sülh və təhlükəsizliyi müzakirə ediblər
Багаи и посол Германии в Иране обсудили вопросы мира и безопасности
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