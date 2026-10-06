Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman receives new German ambassador

    Region
    • 06 October, 2026
    • 23:18
    Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman receives new German ambassador

    Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has received Germany's new Ambassador to Iran, Alex Dittmann.

    According to Baghaei's post on X, the two officials held what he described as an engaging and frank discussion on prevailing trends in international relations.

    Baghaei said countering threats and challenges that undermine the rule of law and endanger international peace and security remained a shared responsibility.

    He added that addressing such challenges required insight, courage and cooperation.

    Esmaeil Baghaei Islamic Republic of Iran
    Bəqai ilə Almaniyanın İrandakı səfiri sülh və təhlükəsizliyi müzakirə ediblər
    Багаи и посол Германии в Иране обсудили вопросы мира и безопасности
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    00:09

    Shehbaz Sharif: UN reform must reflect priorities of developing countries

    Other countries
    23:55

    Chrome remains dominant browser in Azerbaijan despite slight decline

    ICT
    23:38

    Three killed, 36 injured in attacks on two Saudi international airports

    Other countries
    23:17

    Zelenskyy: 25 killed, around 100 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine

    Other countries
    23:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold consular consultations in Baku

    Foreign policy
    22:54

    Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in forensic examination caseload

    Domestic policy
    22:54

    Minister: Banks, NBCOs face difficulties in recovering unsecured loans

    Finance
    22:37

    Farid Ahmadov: Azerbaijan to transfer execution of enforcement documents arising from monetary claims to market

    Domestic policy
    22:36

    Prisoners in Azerbaijan begin certified vocational training

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed