Pezeshkian to attend expanded CIS summit for first time

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will for the first time attend an expanded meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), which will be held in Turkmenistan.

According to Report, citing Russian media, Russian presidential aide for international affairs Yuri Ushakov announced this.

"For the first time in the history of the CIS, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has been invited to an expanded meeting. He will also take part in the Caspian Environmental Summit," Ushakov said.

He noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin would pay a working visit to Turkmenistan on October 8-9 to take part in the events.

Commenting on possible meetings between Putin and CIS leaders, Ushakov said no separate meeting between the Russian president and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was planned in Turkmenistan.