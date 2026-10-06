Türkiye detains 39 suspects in ISIS operation across eight provinces

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Türkiye has carried out an operation against the ISIS terrorist organization in eight provinces, including Kahramanmaraş.

According to Report, citing Haber Global, 39 suspects were detained during the operation.

As part of the investigation, simultaneous raids were conducted in Kahramanmaraş, Istanbul, Ankara, Konya, Zonguldak, Adana, Hatay and Gaziantep against individuals identified as having participated in the organization's activities.

"Thirty-nine suspects were detained during the operation. Another person was found to be abroad," the report said.

Searches at the suspects' addresses also resulted in the seizure of five pistols, 251 rounds of ammunition, six hunting rifles, 123 shotgun cartridges, two swords and two knives.