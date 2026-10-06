Canadian PM Mark Carney to visit Türkiye on October 21-23
Other countries
- 06 October, 2026
- 23:58
Add Report.az to preferred Google sources
Stay up to date with the top news!
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will visit Türkiye from October 21 to 23.
According to Report, citing Reuters and the prime minister's office, Carney will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara to discuss opportunities to strengthen bilateral relations in areas including energy, mining, climate, defense and security.
The statement said Carney would also meet Turkish business leaders and investors in Istanbul and present Canada's economic and investment potential.
Carney and Erdoğan formally launched negotiations on a free trade agreement at the NATO leaders' summit in July.
Türkiye, as one of the 10 founding countries, has also agreed to join Canada's Defence Security and Resilience Bank.
Kanadanın Baş naziri Türkiyəyə səfər edəcək
Карни посетит с визитом Анкару и Стамбул с 21 по 23 октября
Latest News
00:09
Shehbaz Sharif: UN reform must reflect priorities of developing countriesOther countries
23:55
Chrome remains dominant browser in Azerbaijan despite slight declineICT
23:38
Three killed, 36 injured in attacks on two Saudi international airportsOther countries
23:17
Zelenskyy: 25 killed, around 100 injured in Russian strikes on UkraineOther countries
23:07
Photo
Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold consular consultations in BakuForeign policy
22:54
Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in forensic examination caseloadDomestic policy
22:54
Minister: Banks, NBCOs face difficulties in recovering unsecured loansFinance
22:37
Farid Ahmadov: Azerbaijan to transfer execution of enforcement documents arising from monetary claims to marketDomestic policy
22:36