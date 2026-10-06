Canadian PM Mark Carney to visit Türkiye on October 21-23

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Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will visit Türkiye from October 21 to 23.

According to Report, citing Reuters and the prime minister's office, Carney will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara to discuss opportunities to strengthen bilateral relations in areas including energy, mining, climate, defense and security.

The statement said Carney would also meet Turkish business leaders and investors in Istanbul and present Canada's economic and investment potential.

Carney and Erdoğan formally launched negotiations on a free trade agreement at the NATO leaders' summit in July.

Türkiye, as one of the 10 founding countries, has also agreed to join Canada's Defence Security and Resilience Bank.