Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Hasan Hasanli: AI use to accelerate transformation of Azerbaijan's education system

    ICT
    • 26 September, 2026
    • 13:34
    Hasan Hasanli: AI use to accelerate transformation of Azerbaijan's education system

    The use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies will significantly accelerate the transformation of Azerbaijan"s education system, Deputy Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Hasan Hasanli said at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026), according to Report.

    "With the advent of artificial intelligence, people will not take a back seat. In the new era, students and citizens who are able to use AI to build their future, lives and careers will achieve success. The main gap we are facing today is the need to move from a system that simply prepares people for the labor market to one that prepares people who are capable of creating jobs themselves," Hasanli noted.

    The deputy minister emphasized that declining costs of programming, financial planning and management are making this process much more accessible.

    According to him, the ministry's key task is to develop young people's soft skills, creative thinking and entrepreneurial spirit from the earliest stages of education.

    Hasan Hasanli Second Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) Artificial intelligence education system
    Həsən Həsənli: "AI-ın tətbiqi Azərbaycanın təhsil sisteminin transformasiyasını sürətləndirəcək"
    Гасан Гасанли: Применение ИИ ускорит трансформацию системы образования Азербайджана
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    17:59
    Photo

    Series of events held to raise youth awareness of essence of Remembrance Day

    Domestic policy
    17:54
    Photo

    Labor Ministry staff visit Victory Monument

    Domestic policy
    17:47
    Photo

    ANAMA chief visits Victory Monument

    Domestic policy
    17:33
    Photo

    Event on Remembrance Day held in Dashkasan

    Domestic policy
    17:26

    Türkiye's Defense Ministry honors memory of Azerbaijani martyrs

    Region
    17:15
    Photo

    Conference held at Trakya University in Edirne to mark Remembrance Day

    Diaspora
    17:11
    Photo

    UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underway

    Football
    17:00

    Hikmat Hajiyev: We honor the memory of martyrs with profound respect and gratitude

    Domestic policy
    16:54
    Video

    New teaser released for feature film '44' about Patriotic War

    Art
    All News Feed