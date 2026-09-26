The use of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies will significantly accelerate the transformation of Azerbaijan"s education system, Deputy Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan Hasan Hasanli said at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026), according to Report.

"With the advent of artificial intelligence, people will not take a back seat. In the new era, students and citizens who are able to use AI to build their future, lives and careers will achieve success. The main gap we are facing today is the need to move from a system that simply prepares people for the labor market to one that prepares people who are capable of creating jobs themselves," Hasanli noted.

The deputy minister emphasized that declining costs of programming, financial planning and management are making this process much more accessible.

According to him, the ministry's key task is to develop young people's soft skills, creative thinking and entrepreneurial spirit from the earliest stages of education.