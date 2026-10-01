Khalafov: Objective media is vital as disinformation becomes political tool

There is a growing need for objective, responsible, and professional media at a time when disinformation, hate speech, and aggressive policies are increasingly being used as political tools, Khalaf Khalafov, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments, said at the First CICA Media Forum in Baku, Report informs.

The official noted that, in this context, expanding media cooperation within the CICA framework, exchanging professional experience, and strengthening joint efforts against disinformation are of particular importance.

"The modern system of international relations is undergoing a period of profound transformation. Rising geopolitical tensions and violations of the fundamental principles of international law, including sovereignty and territorial integrity, are placing the global security system under serious strain. Terrorism, separatism, extremism, cyber threats, disinformation, as well as risks related to food, energy, water, and climate security are becoming global challenges," he said.

According to Khalafov, joint efforts aimed at strengthening mutual trust among states, resolving conflicts peacefully on the basis of international law, and ending ongoing wars in different parts of the world are of exceptional importance in the current environment.