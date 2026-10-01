Bezhuashvili: Azerbaijan suited to lead efforts to strengthen cooperation in South Caucasus

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Azerbaijan is suited to lead the process of strengthening cooperation among the countries of the South Caucasus, Gela Bezhuashvili, a board member of Strategy International (SI) Ltd and former Foreign and Defense Minister of Georgia, said at the CAMCA Regional Forum 2026, according to Report.

"If we look at the current circumstances and geopolitical situation, I believe Azerbaijan is suited to lead this process," he said.

According to Bezhuashvili, the three South Caucasus countries should identify areas and sectors where they can complement and reinforce one another, thereby enhancing the competitiveness of the region.

He proposed establishing a working group to identify the advantages and strengths of the South Caucasus countries, as well as opportunities for joint development.

"I am not advocating for additional bureaucracy. We should start with a working group that will identify our advantages and strengths, as well as areas where we can reinforce one another," Bezhuashvili noted.

According to him, the group should include representatives of both government institutions and the private sector.

Bezhuashvili also proposed involving an international consulting organization that could assist governments in organizing and coordinating this work.

He emphasized that the idea of closer institutional cooperation between the countries of Central Asia and the South Caucasus, which was previously viewed as a dream, can now become a reality.