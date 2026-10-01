Azerbaijan shares ASAN service experience at Caribbean governance forum

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An international forum titled "Governance Innovation Forum: People-Powered and Inclusive Public Administration for a Resilient and Future-Ready Caribbean" was held in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic.

According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the President, the forum was organized by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA) in partnership with the State Agency, the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), the Caribbean Centre for Development Administration (CARICAD) and the Latin American Center for Development Administration (CLAD).

The event was held as part of the implementation of the Contribution Agreement signed between Azerbaijan and the United Nations on November 11, 2024.

Around 100 participants attended the forum, including ministers responsible for public administration and public service delivery in Caribbean countries, heads and senior representatives of government bodies, as well as officials from the United Nations and other international organizations.

At the opening ceremony, State Agency Chairman Ulvi Mehdiyev emphasized the importance of organizing public services around citizens' needs.

He said innovation was not limited to new technologies and digital platforms, but also required stronger institutions, agile governance and people-centered public services. Mehdiyev also stressed the importance of developing multi-channel service delivery and said Azerbaijan was ready to share its ASAN service experience with Caribbean countries.

Mahammadali Khudaverdiyev, head of the State Agency's International Relations Department, gave a presentation on the ASAN service model, innovative approaches to public service delivery and international cooperation.

During the forum, meetings were also held with Barbados' minister responsible for public services and Jamaica's minister of state at the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service, with the sides discussing ways to share Azerbaijan's ASAN service experience with the two countries.

Further sessions are expected to focus on global and regional practices, assessing gaps in public service delivery and developing national action plans.