Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Czech company, together with Azerbaijani partner, to manufacture self-propelled howitzers

    Military
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 11:42
    Czech company, together with Azerbaijani partner, to manufacture self-propelled howitzers

    On the occasion of the international ADEX defence exhibition in Baku, Czech company CSG group announced its intention to establish its second joint venture in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

    The new company, created with a local partner, will focus on the gradual localisation of self-propelled howitzer production and the related transfer of CSG technologies and production know-how to Azerbaijan.

    According to the current schedule, the joint venture is to be established in December 2026, while the start of production is planned for 2027.

    According to the current medium-term plan, the project represents a business opportunity worth 1.8 billion euros over the next seven years.

    With regard to the agreed confidentiality arrangements, CSG is not disclosing the specific types of self-propelled howitzers, the planned production volumes or the identity of the local partner.

    The new project follows the long-term development of CSG's industrial activities in Azerbaijan and the first joint venture, VEXA DS, LLC, whose establishment the group announced in April 2026.

    VEXA DS focuses on the repair, servicing and modernisation of armoured vehicles and other land military equipment in Azerbaijan.

    The program of this joint venture includes hundreds of pieces of equipment with a total value in the hundreds of millions of euros and an expected duration of ten years or more.

    6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026) Weapons production Azerbaijan-Czechia cooperation
    Çexiya və Azərbaycan şirkətləri birgə özüyeriyən haubitsa istehsal edəcək
    Чешская компания совместно с азербайджанским партнером будет производить самоходные гаубицы
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    23:57

    Rubio to discuss strengthening defense cooperation with three European countries

    Other countries
    23:43
    Photo
    Video

    Power of Unity – 2026 exercise concludes

    Foreign policy
    23:39

    US waives rights conditions for $320 million in military aid to Egypt, letter shows

    Other countries
    23:28
    Photo

    Agil Gurbanov holds series of meetings within ADEX-2026 exhibition

    Military
    23:10

    Death toll from avalanche in Himalayas rises to 15

    Other countries
    22:50
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, EU officials discuss partnership, regional issues

    Foreign policy
    22:32
    Photo

    Heydar Aliyev Center illuminated in colors of Chinese flag

    Foreign policy
    22:09
    Photo

    Azerbaijan draw 0-0 with Liechtenstein in UEFA Nations League

    Football
    21:52

    Azerbaijan reaffirms unwavering support for UN decolonization efforts

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed