Czech company, together with Azerbaijani partner, to manufacture self-propelled howitzers

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On the occasion of the international ADEX defence exhibition in Baku, Czech company CSG group announced its intention to establish its second joint venture in Azerbaijan, Report informs.

The new company, created with a local partner, will focus on the gradual localisation of self-propelled howitzer production and the related transfer of CSG technologies and production know-how to Azerbaijan.

According to the current schedule, the joint venture is to be established in December 2026, while the start of production is planned for 2027.

According to the current medium-term plan, the project represents a business opportunity worth 1.8 billion euros over the next seven years.

With regard to the agreed confidentiality arrangements, CSG is not disclosing the specific types of self-propelled howitzers, the planned production volumes or the identity of the local partner.

The new project follows the long-term development of CSG's industrial activities in Azerbaijan and the first joint venture, VEXA DS, LLC, whose establishment the group announced in April 2026.

VEXA DS focuses on the repair, servicing and modernisation of armoured vehicles and other land military equipment in Azerbaijan.

The program of this joint venture includes hundreds of pieces of equipment with a total value in the hundreds of millions of euros and an expected duration of ten years or more.