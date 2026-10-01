Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Bagira Systems may establish simulation centers in Azerbaijan – EXCLUSIVE

    Military
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 11:10
    Bagira Systems may establish simulation centers in Azerbaijan – EXCLUSIVE

    Israeli's Bagira Systems is working on the possibility of establishing simulation centers in Azerbaijan, the company's representative in Azerbaijan, Safar Gurbanov, told Report on the sidelines of the ADEX 2026 International Defense Exhibition.

    "There is a possibility that Bagira Systems simulation centers will be established in Azerbaijan in the near future. Work in this direction is ongoing," he said.

    According to Gurbanov, the company's simulation systems are designed to improve the level of training of military personnel and servicemen. Bagira Systems projects have been implemented in a number of countries, including Germany, the Czech Republic and Ukraine.

    At the same time, the company representative noted that they currently have no active contracts with Azerbaijan, but "there is a possibility that such contracts will be signed in the future."

    Bagira Systems may establish simulation centers in Azerbaijan – EXCLUSIVE
    Bagira Systems may establish simulation centers in Azerbaijan – EXCLUSIVE
    Bagira Systems 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026) Simulation center
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    "Bagira Systems" Azərbaycanda simulyasiya mərkəzləri yarada bilər
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    Bagira Systems может создать симуляционные центры в Азербайджане- ЭКСКЛЮЗИВ
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