Farid Shafiyev: Geopolitical landscape of CAMCA region has changed following Second Karabakh War

Stability is being maintained in the CAMCA region (Central Asia, Mongolia, Caucasus and Afghanistan), while the region's geopolitical landscape has changed dramatically following the Second Karabakh War, Farid Shafiyev, Chairman of the Board of the Center for Analysis of International Relations and Multiculturalism (AIR Center), said at the CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 in Baku.

Report quotes him as saying a peace process is currently underway between Armenia and Azerbaijan, covering four main areas:

"First is the peace agreement. Second is border delimitation. Third is TRIPP (Trump Route - ed.), that is, the development of transport links. Fourth is establishing contacts between civil societies. Despite certain difficulties, particularly those related to cultural heritage, overall, positive momentum is being maintained," he said.

According to the chairman of the board, it is impossible to build lasting peace in the South Caucasus without Georgia's participation.

He also noted that despite existing disagreements between Georgia and the European Union and other challenges, it is important for the South Caucasus that free countries establish a platform for joint political and economic cooperation.