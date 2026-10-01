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    Uzbekistan proposes transforming Consultative Meeting of Central Asian heads of state

    Foreign policy
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 11:21
    Uzbekistan proposes transforming Consultative Meeting of Central Asian heads of state

    Uzbekistan has proposed transforming the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia into a more fully fledged institutional structure, First Deputy Chairman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sodiq Safoev said at the CAMCA Regional Forum 2026 in Baku.

    Report quotes him as saying strengthening regional cooperation contributes to enhancing the predictability and attractiveness of Central Asia.

    "I think the time has come to transform the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia into another institutional structure - not simply a Consultative Meeting, but something more," he said.

    Safoev also highlighted the importance of the earlier summit of the leaders of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan in Baku, describing the interaction that has developed among the three countries as a "geostrategic triangle."

    He emphasized the high pace of economic development in Central Asia. According to him, GDP growth in the region is approximately three times higher than the global average, while the volume of mutual trade continues to increase rapidly.

    Speaking about the prospects for deeper regional integration, Safoev stressed the need for clear goals, shared values and common outcomes.

    "Creating common value may be the most important task in overcoming fragmentation between regions," he noted.

    According to him, education and expanding opportunities for students should also play an important role in further strengthening regional cooperation.

    Oliy Majlis Sodiq Safoev CAMCA Regional Forum 2026
    Özbəkistan Mərkəzi Asiya Dövlət Başçılarının Məşvərət Şurasını böyük struktura çevirməyi təklif edib
    Узбекистан предложил преобразовать Консультативный совет глав государств ЦА
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