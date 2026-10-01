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    Khalaf Khalafov: Armenia must take steps toward peace

    Foreign policy
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 11:05
    Khalaf Khalafov: Armenia must take steps toward peace

    Armenia and the Armenian people must properly recognize this historic responsibility and take steps to ensure peace, Khalaf Khalafov, Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments, said at the First CICA Media Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    Khalafov highlighted that Azerbaijan, having endured severe hardships, restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty in accordance with the norms and principles of international law.

    "At the same time, all of us must ensure the implementation of the relevant resolutions of the UN Security Council. Following the Second Karabakh War, the President of Azerbaijan proposed the establishment of lasting peace in the region to the Republic of Armenia and took all practical steps to advance the peace process. Armenia and the Armenian people must properly recognize this historic responsibility and take steps toward ensuring peace," he said.

    Khalaf Khalafov Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) media forum
    Xələf Xələfov: Ermənistan tarixi məsuliyyəti düzgün dəyərləndirməli, sülh üçün addım atmalıdır
    Халаф Халафов: Армения должна правильно оценить историческую ответственность и предпринять шаги для мира
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