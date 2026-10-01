Azerbaijan, SpaceXAI sign memorandum on AI cooperation

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions and related digital technologies has been signed between Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport and SpaceXAI.

According to Report, citing the ministry, the document envisages exploring the use of AI solutions based on SpaceXAI's Grok models in public services and other priority areas of Azerbaijan's digital transformation. The main objective is to develop more efficient, accessible, and high-quality public services.

The memorandum will not be limited to a single area of application but will cover all government institutions. The parties will jointly assess opportunities for the use of artificial intelligence and consider the broader implementation of successful solutions across the public sector.

The signing ceremony in Baku was attended by Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Hasanov and a SpaceXAI delegation comprising Dustin Yelinek, Head of Global Government Partnerships and Latin America; Reem Sadek, Head of Global Affairs and Market Development for the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye; and Neil Perkins, Head of Market Access within the Global Government Partnerships division.

Hasanov noted that Azerbaijan has already moved beyond discussing artificial intelligence and entered the implementation stage.

"Partners in this process are selected based on the contribution they can make. SpaceXAI possesses advanced AI models and extensive engineering capabilities. The signed Memorandum of Understanding creates a framework for exploring how these capabilities can improve services across multiple areas, from the internal operations of government institutions to citizens' access to services through mygov, as well as for evaluating the deployment of such solutions within our national digital infrastructure," he said.

Yelinek stated: "We are pleased to work with the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport to bring Grok to government and help deliver faster and higher-quality services to citizens."

The parties also agreed to cooperate on strengthening local capabilities, exchanging knowledge and expertise, and developing relevant skills. The goal is to ensure that AI solutions contribute to Azerbaijan's long-term national digital development objectives.

A roadmap will be developed for the next stages of cooperation. This will include pilot projects, technical demonstrations, and engagement with stakeholders. These activities are expected to lay the groundwork for the future large-scale deployment of successful solutions.

All cooperation will be carried out in accordance with advanced security measures and modern data protection protocols. Each specific project will be implemented under separate agreements between the parties.

The memorandum is aligned with the objectives of the Artificial Intelligence Strategy for 2025-2028, the Action Plan for Accelerating Digital Development for 2026-2028, and the ministry's efforts to build a modern, citizen-centric, and data-driven public sector.