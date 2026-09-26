Anar Aliyev: Electronic social systems integrated with databases of around 80 agencies

Azerbaijan's electronic social systems are integrated with the information databases of around 80 government agencies, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Anar Aliyev said at the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026) in Baku.

Report quotes him as saying 90% of the 152 services provided by the ministry have been digitized, including 55 proactive services that have been launched.

The minister noted that five major packages of social reforms were implemented in 2018–2026, with additional annual funding of 8 billion manats, benefiting 4 million people.

"As a result, the minimum wage increased 3.1-fold, the minimum pension 2.9-fold, the average monthly pension 2.6-fold, while the volume of social benefits and scholarships increased fivefold to reach 2.1 billion manats," he said.

Aliyev also said that 97% of employment contracts are concluded electronically under the labor and employment subsystem, while 1,700 occupational and qualification standards have been developed for various sectors of the economy.