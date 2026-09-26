Azerbaijan, Slovakia hold new round of talks on gas supplies

Azerbaijan and Slovakia have held another round of talks on gas supplies as part of the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum (AIIF 2026).

Report informs that Slovak Ambassador to Azerbaijan Elchin Gasymov shared the information on social media.

According to him, discussions at the forum confirmed that Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus region as a whole are increasingly attracting investors.

"Together with Slovak State Secretary at the Ministry of Economy Vladimir Simonek and the management of SPP (Slovakia's national gas company - ed.), we held constructive talks on future joint projects, including the supply of Azerbaijani gas to Slovakia," Gasymov said.

It was previously reported that Slovakia plans to purchase 1.2 billion cubic meters of gas annually from Azerbaijan starting next year.