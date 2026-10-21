UN coordinator: Azerbaijan is a valued partner and backs multilateralism

Azerbaijan remains steadfast in its support for multilateralism and is a valued partner of the United Nations, UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Dmytro Shlapachenko said at an event marking UN Day in Baku.

According to Report, Shlapachenko highlighted Azerbaijan's commitment to international cooperation.

"Celebrating this day with you is particularly meaningful to me, as this is my first UN Day in Azerbaijan, a country that steadfastly supports multilateralism and international cooperation and is a valued partner of the UN. With today's concert, we celebrate UN Day with a special focus on inclusion, diversity and unity. Music is a universal language that transcends differences and brings people together," he said.

The resident coordinator stressed that, 81 years after its founding, the UN remains the only organization with unique legitimacy and significant influence over the shaping of international norms.

He said no other institution embodies humanity's shared aspirations to the same extent or gives people such hope for a better future.

"Amid today's conflicts, inequality, climate change, rapid technological change and many other challenges, the need for international cooperation is greater than ever. As UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently noted, we need an improved multilateral approach that is more representative, effective and inclusive, and better able to deliver concrete results for people around the world," he said.