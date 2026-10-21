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    Swiss ambassador: UN remains vital as its founding principles face tests

    Foreign policy
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 21:36
    Swiss ambassador: UN remains vital as its founding principles face tests

    The United Nations' work remains particularly important at a time when the principles of peace, human rights and international cooperation face serious tests, Swiss Ambassador to Azerbaijan Thomas Stähli said.

    According to Report, he made the remarks at an event marking UN Day in Baku.

    "United Nations Day gives us an opportunity to reflect on the principles on which this organization was founded: peace, human rights and international cooperation. At a time when these principles face serious tests, the UN's work remains particularly important. Dialogue between countries is not always easy, but there is no alternative," the ambassador said.

    Speaking about the UN Day celebration in Baku, which featured a concert, Stähli highlighted the richness of Azerbaijan's musical heritage.

    "Azerbaijan has a rich musical heritage, making music a wonderful way to mark this occasion. It also reminds us of the role culture can play in bringing together people with different life experiences and cultural traditions," the diplomat added.

    Thomas Stähli United Nations
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