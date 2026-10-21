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    BTC oil shipments through Türkiye fall 7.8% in January–September

    Energy
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 20:56
    BTC oil shipments through Türkiye fall 7.8% in January–September

    The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline transported 143.971 million barrels of oil through Türkiye in January–September 2026.

    According to Report, citing Türkiye's BOTAŞ, the volume was down 12.216 million barrels, or 7.8%, from the first nine months of 2025.

    In September alone, the pipeline transported 16.078 million barrels, a decrease of 659,000 barrels, or 3.9%, compared with the same month in 2025.

    In 2025, the BTC pipeline transported 206.434 million barrels of oil through Türkiye.

    The pipeline currently carries mainly oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields and condensate from the Shah Deniz field. It also transports other volumes of crude oil and condensate, including oil from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

    Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline oil shipment
    Türkiyə ərazisi ilə 9 ayda 144 milyon barelə yaxın BTC nefti nəql olunub
    По БТД через Турцию транспортировано около 144 млн баррелей нефти
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