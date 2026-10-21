BTC oil shipments through Türkiye fall 7.8% in January–September

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The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline transported 143.971 million barrels of oil through Türkiye in January–September 2026.

According to Report, citing Türkiye's BOTAŞ, the volume was down 12.216 million barrels, or 7.8%, from the first nine months of 2025.

In September alone, the pipeline transported 16.078 million barrels, a decrease of 659,000 barrels, or 3.9%, compared with the same month in 2025.

In 2025, the BTC pipeline transported 206.434 million barrels of oil through Türkiye.

The pipeline currently carries mainly oil produced at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields and condensate from the Shah Deniz field. It also transports other volumes of crude oil and condensate, including oil from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.