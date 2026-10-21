Italy, Azerbaijan discuss stronger economic and industrial ties

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Italy and Azerbaijan have discussed strengthening economic and industrial cooperation and preparations for an upcoming bilateral business forum in Baku, Italy-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce President Manuela Traldi said.

According to Report, Traldi said the meeting took place at the headquarters of the Italian industry confederation Confindustria in Rome.

Participants included Italy's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Antonio Tajani, Minister of Enterprises and Made in Italy Adolfo Urso, Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, and representatives of leading Azerbaijani state-owned and private companies.

Traldi said the meeting provided an important opportunity for Italian companies to gain a deeper understanding of the cooperation opportunities offered by the Azerbaijani market.

The bilateral business forum, due to take place in Baku soon, is expected to help expand ties between the two countries' business communities and identify new opportunities for cooperation.