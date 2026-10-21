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    Azerbaijan proud of its active role in UN, deputy foreign minister says

    Foreign policy
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 21:02
    Azerbaijan proud of its active role in UN, deputy foreign minister says

    Azerbaijan is proud of its role as an active and responsible member of the United Nations and regards the organization as a cornerstone of multilateral diplomacy, Deputy Foreign Minister Yalchin Rafiyev said.

    According to Report, he made the remarks at an event marking UN Day in Baku.

    The deputy minister thanked the Office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan for its sustained efforts, effective cooperation and unwavering commitment to strengthening the partnership and achieving shared goals.

    He said Azerbaijan continues to advance the UN's global agenda, including by contributing to the Sustainable Development Goals, promoting digital innovation, empowering women and young people, and participating in humanitarian activities, including mine clearance.

    "Azerbaijan has always been guided by the belief that genuine progress is built on dialogue, tolerance and connections between people. For us, promoting intercultural and interfaith dialogue is more than a foreign policy priority; it is a way of life deeply rooted in our culture. It is this spirit of unity and shared human values that we celebrate this evening," Rafiyev said.

    Yalchin Rafiyev United Nations
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