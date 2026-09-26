Tractor hits landmine in Lachin

A tractor hit a landmine in the village of Finga, Lachin District. No one was injured, as stated in the joint statement issued by the press services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office, and the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA).

According to Report, the incident occurred on September 25. The tractor, operated by 34-year-old Ulafat Guliyev, a resident of the Aghjabadi District, hit a mine in an area that had not yet been cleared of mines.

An investigation into the incident is underway at the Lachin District Prosecutor's Office.