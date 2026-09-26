Tractor hits landmine in Lachin
Incident
- 26 September, 2026
- 13:08
A tractor hit a landmine in the village of Finga, Lachin District. No one was injured, as stated in the joint statement issued by the press services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office, and the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA).
According to Report, the incident occurred on September 25. The tractor, operated by 34-year-old Ulafat Guliyev, a resident of the Aghjabadi District, hit a mine in an area that had not yet been cleared of mines.
An investigation into the incident is underway at the Lachin District Prosecutor's Office.
Latest News
17:59
Photo
Series of events held to raise youth awareness of essence of Remembrance DayDomestic policy
17:54
Photo
Labor Ministry staff visit Victory MonumentDomestic policy
17:47
Photo
ANAMA chief visits Victory MonumentDomestic policy
17:33
Photo
Event on Remembrance Day held in DashkasanDomestic policy
17:26
Türkiye's Defense Ministry honors memory of Azerbaijani martyrsRegion
17:15
Photo
Conference held at Trakya University in Edirne to mark Remembrance DayDiaspora
17:11
Photo
UEFA Nations League: Lithuania vs. Azerbaijan match underwayFootball
17:00
Hikmat Hajiyev: We honor the memory of martyrs with profound respect and gratitudeDomestic policy
16:54
Video