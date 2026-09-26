12 killed in explosion in northwestern Pakistan

The death toll from an explosion near the settlement of Darazinda in Dera Ismail Khan district in northwestern Pakistan has risen to 12, with more than 35 people injured.

According to Dawn, cited by Report, the blast occurred at the Aman Mela checkpoint after an attacker drove a tractor-trailer loaded with explosives into the security post. The explosion caused a large part of the building and adjacent structures to collapse. Rescue operations are still underway.

According to Dawn, terrorist activity has increased in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in recent months. The region recorded 54 terrorist attacks in August alone, the newspaper reported.

The Pakistani Taliban, or Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed responsibility for the attack, Al Arabiya reported, citing police sources.

Police said the injured were being taken to the nearest hospital, with some in critical condition.

The TTP is a separate organization from the Afghan Taliban but maintains an alliance with the group.