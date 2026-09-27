Traffic restored on Baku streets used for Formula 1 races

Traffic has been restored on the Baku streets that previously hosted the Azerbaijan Formula 1 Grand Prix.

The Baku City Circuit Operations Company told Report that following the main race on September 26, the circuit infrastructure and grandstands were dismantled in the capital, and traffic restrictions were lifted at midnight on September 27.

As of 12:30 today, traffic has been fully restored on the roads, except for the section from the intersection of Uzeyir Hajibayli and Pushkin streets to the intersection of Zarifa Aliyeva and Pushkin streets.

Additional arrangements were made during the Azerbaijan Formula 1 Grand Prix to facilitate traffic movement in the central part of the city. For the first time this year, a new transit corridor was established from the intersection of Uzeyir Hajibayli and Pushkin streets toward Bulbul Avenue.