Martyrs commemorated in Lachin

A minute of silence was observed in Azerbaijan's Lachin district on September 27, Remembrance Day, in memory of the martyrs who fought heroically in the Patriotic War and gave their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

According to Report, participants who gathered in the central square of Lachin on the occasion of Remembrance Day expressed deep respect for the memory of the martyrs.

At 12:00 local time (GMT+4), vehicular and pedestrian traffic was halted across the district, cars sounded their horns, and a minute of silence was observed in memory of the martyrs.

The Remembrance Day event was attended by employees of the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in Lachin district, the Restoration, Construction and Management Service in Lachin district, law enforcement agencies operating in the district, as well as martyrs" families and district residents.