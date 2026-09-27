Mohammed Ben Sulayem: Azerbaijan Formula 1 Grand Prix delivered an exciting race

The Azerbaijan Formula 1 Grand Prix gave spectators the opportunity to watch an exciting race, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said.

According to Report, he spoke about the unique atmosphere and distinctive features of the Baku City Circuit:

"We really love coming to Baku. The Baku City Circuit is a unique track, and it is truly magnificent. Here, historical heritage and modern architecture complement each other. The circuit not only presents drivers with a variety of challenging tests, but also gives spectators the opportunity to watch an exciting race."

According to the FIA president, motorsport today is not only about competition between drivers on the track: "The sport is no longer, as it was in the past, simply a rivalry between drivers. It involves big business, tourism, competition and entertainment. Azerbaijan brings all of this together. I congratulate Baku on successfully hosting the event."

Sulayem also spoke about the future of Azerbaijan's cooperation with Formula 1 and positively assessed the country's long-term approach in this area: "I see that there are plans here focused on the future. This is important not only for the sport, but also for the country. Therefore, we offer our full support."

Mercedes driver George Russell won the Azerbaijan Grand Prix the previous day.