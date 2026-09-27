Martyrs commemorated in Kalbajar
Domestic policy
- 27 September, 2026
- 13:55
Martyrs were commemorated across all regions of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Remembrance Day.
According to Report, the martyrs were also commemorated in the city of Kalbajar.
At 12:00, a minute of silence was observed in memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.
Martyrs were commemorated across all regions of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Remembrance Day.— Report News Agency (@reportaznews) September 27, 2026
According to Report, the martyrs were also commemorated in the city of Kalbajar.
At 12:00, a minute of silence was observed in memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for… pic.twitter.com/4A5tvZirCl
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