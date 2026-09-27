Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Martyrs commemorated in Kalbajar

    Domestic policy
    • 27 September, 2026
    • 13:55
    Martyrs commemorated in Kalbajar

    Martyrs were commemorated across all regions of Azerbaijan on the occasion of Remembrance Day.

    According to Report, the martyrs were also commemorated in the city of Kalbajar.

    At 12:00, a minute of silence was observed in memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

    Kalbajar Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day
    Video
    Kəlbəcər şəhərində şəhidlərin xatirəsi anılıb
    app.type.
    В Кяльбаджаре почтили память шехидов
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