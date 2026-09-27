Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Energy Ministry staff visit Victory Monument

    Domestic policy
    • 27 September, 2026
    • 14:55
    Energy Ministry staff visit Victory Monument

    The leadership and staff of the Ministry of Energy, including the Energy Regulatory Agency and the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources, visited the Victory Monument on September 27, Remembrance Day.

    The ministry told Report that flowers were laid at the monument, and tribute was paid to the martyrs who gave their lives for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the homeland. The glorious combat path of the martyrs and their unparalleled self-sacrifice for the homeland were remembered with deep respect.

    Energy Ministry staff visit Victory Monument
    Energy Ministry staff visit Victory Monument
    Energy Ministry staff visit Victory Monument
    Energy Ministry staff visit Victory Monument
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