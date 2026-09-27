State Border Service holds events to mark Remembrance Day

Events dedicated to September 27 - Remembrance Day - were held at structural units and military units of Azerbaijan"s State Border Service (SBS).

The SBS told Report that on the sixth anniversary of the Patriotic War, the service's senior officials laid flowers at the graves of the sons of the homeland who attained martyrdom while fighting to restore Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and liberate its lands, at the Military Memorial Cemetery, and also visited the monument in Victory Park.

As part of the Remembrance Day events, the national anthem was performed at the SBS headquarters, followed by a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs.

The speakers highlighted the special significance of the historic victory achieved in the 44-day Patriotic War under the leadership of President of Azerbaijan and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev in the history of Azerbaijani statehood. They emphasized that the courage, bravery and self-sacrifice demonstrated by servicemen on the battlefield represent one of the glorious chapters in the heroic history of the Azerbaijani people.

It was particularly noted that President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva attach great importance to and provide care for the families of martyrs, while perpetuating the memory of heroes who gave their lives for the homeland and strengthening social protection for the families of martyrs and veterans remain among the important priorities of state policy.

It was noted that border guards duly fulfilled their assigned combat missions during the Patriotic War and demonstrated heroism in the battles for the liberation of the lands.

At the conclusion of the event, personnel were shown a documentary about the Patriotic War.