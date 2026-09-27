Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Free legal aid campaign held in Azerbaijan for Remembrance Day

    Domestic policy
    • 27 September, 2026
    • 15:26
    Free legal aid campaign held in Azerbaijan for Remembrance Day

    The Azerbaijan Bar Association held another free legal aid campaign across the country on the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day.

    The organization told Report that on September 25, lawyers from the Pro Bono and Mərkəz law firms, Baku law bureaus No. 5, 10, 11, 19 and 20, the Ganja and Shirvan regional law bureaus, as well as the Mingachevir City Law Bureau, organized free legal aid campaigns.

    Most citizens' inquiries concerned criminal and administrative cases, property rights, establishing legal facts, pension provision, credit disputes, housing issues and other social matters.

    In addition, legal documents were prepared for residents, and the necessary steps were taken to provide them with further legal assistance.

    As part of the campaign, lawyers provided legal consultations to a total of 80 citizens and prepared the relevant written applications.

    Free legal aid campaign held in Azerbaijan for Remembrance Day
    Free legal aid campaign held in Azerbaijan for Remembrance Day
    Free legal aid campaign held in Azerbaijan for Remembrance Day
    Free legal aid campaign held in Azerbaijan for Remembrance Day
    Free legal aid campaign held in Azerbaijan for Remembrance Day
    Free legal aid campaign held in Azerbaijan for Remembrance Day
    Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day Legal aid
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