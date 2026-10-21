Mirzoyan: TRIPP to simplify border crossings with Azerbaijan, Georgia, Iran

The National Assembly of Armenia is discussing a draft law on the ratification of the framework agreement on strategic partnership between Armenia and the US on the Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), Report informs referring to Armenian media.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan made the remark during the presentation of the draft TRIPP agreement in the parliamentary committee on foreign relations.

According to Mirzoyan, TRIPP will simplify border crossings not only with Azerbaijan, but also with Georgia and Iran.

"I hope the border with Türkiye will open, and then we will also think about how to make life easier for entrepreneurs and citizens," he noted.

Mirzoyan also commented on where the rest of the TRIPP infrastructure, besides the railway, would pass.

"I can hardly imagine a gas or oil pipeline along the railway in Meghri," Mirzoyan said.

According to him, this section between the Aras River and the cliffs is very narrow, and there is very little space. A railway and power grids could run there, as was the case in Soviet times. In this regard, in his opinion, this infrastructure could be created in other locations - and not only in Syunik.

"Perhaps an oil pipeline will pass through the north of Armenia. The terrain has not been defined. Consequently, I cannot talk about the width of TRIPP, because no such thing exists," Mirzoyan said.