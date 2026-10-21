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    EIB considering potential investment in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan railway

    Infrastructure
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 13:06
    EIB considering potential investment in Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan railway

    The European Investment Bank (EIB) is considering investment opportunities in Azerbaijan's transport connectivity sector, including a number of specific projects such as the railway in Nakhchivan, Stella Renita, Head of the Regional Representation of the EIB Group for the South Caucasus, stated at the EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    "At this stage, the bank is studying investment opportunities in the connectivity sector and a number of specific projects, such as the railway in Nakhchivan," she noted.

    According to her, connectivity encompasses not only transport infrastructure, but also the energy and digital sectors.

    In particular, the EIB is considering participation in the Black Sea digital connectivity project, as well as the Caspian–Black Sea green energy corridor project.

    Renita added that the EIB also supports the private sector through lending via local banks. In Azerbaijan, around 120 enterprises have already received funding from the bank.

    Stella Renita European Union Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
    EIB Naxçıvanda dəmir yoluna investisiya imkanını nəzərdən keçirir
    ЕИБ рассматривает возможность инвестиций в железную дорогу в Нахчыване
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