Access to TikTok has been restricted in schools across Azerbaijan, Deputy Minister of Science and Education Firudin Gurbanov said at the Family Forum under the theme Family in the Digital Age: New Frontiers of Transformation, Report informs.

According to Gurbanov, access to more than 200 units of footage and content items containing harmful material has also been restricted in schools.

"These materials contained content related to crime, drugs, violence, and similar issues. Of course, these restrictions should not be limited to schools alone. Families should also monitor children to ensure they stay away from such content and platforms," he said.