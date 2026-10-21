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    Muradova: Technology significantly impacts family life, children's dev't

    Domestic policy
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 12:49
    Muradova: Technology significantly impacts family life, children's dev't

    Modern technologies have a significant impact on family relationships, parenting responsibilities, and children's development, said Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Affairs, Report informs.

    Speaking at the Family Forum under the theme Family in the Digital Age: New Frontiers of Transformation, Muradova emphasized that modern technologies are profoundly influencing family relations, parental responsibilities, and children's development.

    "To protect children from the negative effects of artificial intelligence, parents must first learn how to use technology properly themselves. At the same time, parents should maintain constant communication with their children," she said.

    The chairperson noted that Azerbaijan has nearly 2.3 million households, more than 1.3 million of which include children under the age of 18.

    "These figures place responsibility on all of us to strengthen the institution of the family. The number of households, as well as the composition of large and diverse families, requires us to take these factors into account both in policymaking and in the development of relevant mechanisms," Muradova added.

    Bahar Muradova State Committee for Family, Women and Children's Affairs Protection of children
    Bahar Muradova: Müasir texnologiyalar ailə münasibətləri və uşaqların inkişafına ciddi təsir göstərir
    Бахар Мурадова: Современные технологии влияют на семейные отношения и развитие детей
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