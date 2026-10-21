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    Feasibility study of Black Sea Energy project to be presented in Baku

    Infrastructure
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 12:55
    Feasibility study of Black Sea Energy project to be presented in Baku

    The feasibility study for the Caspian Sea-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor (Black Sea Energy) project will be presented in Baku on October 22, Stella Renita, Head of the European Investment Bank (EIB) Group Representation for the South Caucasus, said at the EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum in Baku, Report informs.

    "Tomorrow, the feasibility study for the Caspian Sea-Black Sea Green Energy Corridor project will be presented, and we will participate in the event," she said.

    Renita added that the EIB is also exploring other connectivity projects, including digital infrastructure in the Black Sea region and the construction of a railway line in Nakhchivan.

    Stella Renita Caspian-Black Sea-Europe Green Energy Corridor European Investment Bank (EIB) EU-Azerbaijan Business Forum Feasibility study
    "Black Sea Energy"nin TİƏ-si oktyabrın 22-də Bakıda təqdim ediləcək
    ТЭО Black Sea Energy представят завтра в Баку
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