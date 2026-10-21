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    Azerbaijan and Georgia to hold meeting of intergovernmental commission in late October – Exclusive

    Foreign policy
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 12:42
    Azerbaijan and Georgia to hold meeting of intergovernmental commission in late October – Exclusive

    Azerbaijan and Georgia will hold a meeting of the intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation in late October, Georgian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Giorgi Zakarashvili told Report.

    According to him, the two sides intend to discuss current issues in bilateral relations during the meeting.

    "We are very pleased that we have managed to organize the meeting. We are looking forward to welcoming the prime minister (of Azerbaijan – ed.) to Georgia and hope to discuss all current issues in our bilateral relations that will help us move forward in the spirit of strategic partnership," the diplomat said.

    Zakarashvili also commented on the prospects for holding another round of political consultations between the foreign ministries of Azerbaijan and Georgia.

    He noted that the foreign ministers of both countries are members of the intergovernmental commission and will be able to discuss current issues at the upcoming meeting.

    "I hope they will agree on more specific dates for consultations at both ministerial level and between the foreign ministries," the ambassador added.

    Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov and Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze co-chair the intergovernmental commission.

    Azerbaijan-Georgia relations Giorgi Zakarashvili Intergovernmental commission
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