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    Samir Mammadov: Internet speed in Azerbaijan up sevenfold

    ICT
    • 21 October, 2026
    • 12:36
    Samir Mammadov: Internet speed in Azerbaijan up sevenfold

    Access to broadband internet has been expanded across Azerbaijan, and internet speed has increased sevenfold, according to Samir Mammadov, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport, Report informs.

    Speaking at the Family Forum under the theme Family in the Digital Age: New Frontiers of Transformation, Mammadov noted that, according to the 2026 Davos Forum report, cyber fraud causes approximately $1.1 trillion in losses to the global economy each year.

    "Seventy-three percent of survey respondents said they or their relatives had encountered cyber fraudsters over the past year. In this context, the role of the National Cybersecurity Agency should be particularly emphasized. One of the agency's key missions is to teach citizens how to recognize cyber fraud schemes and digital threats in a timely manner," he said.

    Samir Mammadov internet speed broadband internet Ministry of Digital Development and Transport
    Samir Məmmədov: Azərbaycanda internetin sürəti 7 dəfə artıb
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