Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance
    Ilham Aliyev Day of Remembrance

    Martyrs сommemorated in Khachmaz

    Domestic policy
    • 27 September, 2026
    • 15:18
    Martyrs сommemorated in Khachmaz

    Khachmaz District Executive Authority Head Elnur Rzayev, chairman of the Khachmaz district organization of the New Azerbaijan Party Emil Tagiyev, heads of local law enforcement agencies, martyrs' family members, veterans and members of the public visited the Martyrs' Alley in the city of Khachmaz on September 27, Remembrance Day.

    According to Report, Elnur Rzayev laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame in the Martyrs' Alley.

    They also visited the bust of National Hero of Azerbaijan Yaver Shahbazov and laid carnations at the memorial plaques dedicated to the martyrs from Khachmaz.

    The head of the Executive Authority spoke with martyrs' family members and inquired about their concerns. Elnur Rzayev emphasized that the historic victory achieved under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief and President Ilham Aliyev had become a source of pride for the Azerbaijani people. He said that the courage of the Armed Forces had ensured the country's territorial integrity and that the blood of the martyrs had not been shed in vain. Today, he added, Azerbaijan's powerful army stands reliably guard over the security of the state. Particular emphasis was placed on the attention and care provided by the head of state to martyrs" families and veterans.

    At 12:00, a minute of silence was observed in memory of the martyrs in connection with Remembrance Day. During this time, vehicular and pedestrian traffic was halted, and cars sounded their horns.

    Martyrs сommemorated in Khachmaz
    Martyrs сommemorated in Khachmaz
    Martyrs сommemorated in Khachmaz
    Martyrs сommemorated in Khachmaz
    Martyrs сommemorated in Khachmaz
    Martyrs сommemorated in Khachmaz
    Martyrs сommemorated in Khachmaz
    Martyrs сommemorated in Khachmaz
    Martyrs сommemorated in Khachmaz
    Martyrs сommemorated in Khachmaz
    Martyrs сommemorated in Khachmaz
    Azerbaijan’s Remembrance Day Khachmaz Alley of Martyrs
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    Xaçmaz rayonunda Anım Günü ilə əlaqədar Şəhidlər xiyabanı ziyarət edilib
    Photo
    В Хачмазе почтили память шехидов
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