Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Azersilah debuts new rifles

    Military
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 16:11
    Azersilah debuts new rifles

    Three new assault rifles produced by the Azersilah company are being presented at the ADEX 2026 exhibition, Atash Jabrayilov, an employee of Azersilah, told journalists on the sidelines of ADEX 2026, Report informs.

    He noted that one of the assault rifles has a caliber of 5.56×45 mm, while the other two are 7.62×39 mm.

    Azersilah debuts new rifles
    Azersilah debuts new rifles
    Azersilah debuts new rifles

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