Azersilah debuts new rifles
Military
- 01 October, 2026
- 16:11
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Three new assault rifles produced by the Azersilah company are being presented at the ADEX 2026 exhibition, Atash Jabrayilov, an employee of Azersilah, told journalists on the sidelines of ADEX 2026, Report informs.
He noted that one of the assault rifles has a caliber of 5.56×45 mm, while the other two are 7.62×39 mm.
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