Eritrea says it is severing all diplomatic ties with Ethiopia
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- 02 October, 2026
- 07:48
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Eritrea's foreign ministry said on Thursday that it was severing all diplomatic ties with Ethiopia, Report informs via Reuters.
Addis Ababa has accused countries including Eritrea of supporting an opposition alliance led by the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) that has fought with troops loyal to Ethiopia's federal government since last week. Eritrea denies the accusation.
Eritreya Efiopiya ilə diplomatik əlaqələri kəsib
Эритрея разорвала дипломатические отношения с Эфиопией
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