Eritrea says it is severing all diplomatic ties with Ethiopia

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Eritrea's foreign ministry ​said on ‌Thursday that it was severing ​all ​diplomatic ties with ⁠Ethiopia, Report informs via Reuters.

Addis Ababa ​has accused ​countries including Eritrea of supporting an ​opposition ​alliance led by the ‌Tigray ⁠People's Liberation Front (TPLF) that has fought with ​troops ​loyal ⁠to Ethiopia's ​federal government ​since ⁠last week. Eritrea denies ⁠the ​accusation.