Ukraine gets €50 million under HOME housing compensation project

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Ukraine has received €50 million under the Council of Europe Development Bank's HOME: Compensation for Destroyed Housing project.

According to Report, citing Ukrainian media, the country's Ministry of Finance said €25 million of the amount was provided by the Council of Europe Development Bank, while the remainder was secured with financial support from the Italian government.

A framework agreement on additional financing for the HOME project was signed in Gdansk on June 26, 2026, during the URC 2026 Ukraine Recovery Conference.

The new financing package totals €100 million, of which €50 million is being provided by the Italian government through the Council of Europe Development Bank mechanism.

Ukraine had previously raised €200 million under earlier stages of the HOME project.

These funds financed more than 6,000 housing certificates for citizens who lost their homes as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.