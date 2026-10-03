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    Ukraine gets €50 million under HOME housing compensation project

    Region
    • 03 October, 2026
    • 19:43
    Ukraine gets €50 million under HOME housing compensation project

    Ukraine has received €50 million under the Council of Europe Development Bank's HOME: Compensation for Destroyed Housing project.

    According to Report, citing Ukrainian media, the country's Ministry of Finance said €25 million of the amount was provided by the Council of Europe Development Bank, while the remainder was secured with financial support from the Italian government.

    A framework agreement on additional financing for the HOME project was signed in Gdansk on June 26, 2026, during the URC 2026 Ukraine Recovery Conference.

    The new financing package totals €100 million, of which €50 million is being provided by the Italian government through the Council of Europe Development Bank mechanism.

    Ukraine had previously raised €200 million under earlier stages of the HOME project.

    These funds financed more than 6,000 housing certificates for citizens who lost their homes as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

    Russia-Ukraine conflict Council of Europe
    Ukrayna Avropa Şurası İnkişaf Bankından və İtaliyadan 50 milyon avro alıb
    Украина получила 50 млн евро от Банка развития СЕ и Италии за уничтоженное жилье
    MiniBoss
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