Five killed in fire at chemical plant in Moscow region
Region
- 03 October, 2026
- 20:28
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Five people have been killed in a fire at the Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant in Russia's Moscow region.
According to Report, citing local authorities, the bodies of the victims were found while debris was being cleared at the plant.
Search and rescue operations and efforts to deal with the aftermath of the fire have been completed.
The blaze broke out on the evening of October 1 in one of the production buildings at the plant in Krasnozavodsk, in the Sergiyev Posad district.
The fire covered an area of 1,000 square meters, while structural collapse occurred over an area of 2,000 square meters.
A total of 40 people were evacuated from the building.
The cause and circumstances of the incident are being investigated.
Rusiyada kimya zavodunda yanğın nəticəsində beş nəfər ölüb
Пять человек погибли при пожаре на химзаводе в Подмосковье
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