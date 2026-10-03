Zelenskyy says Ukraine will double strikes on Russian oil refineries

Ukraine will double the number of strikes on Russian oil refineries while avoiding attacks on civilians, in response to what Kyiv says is Moscow's new military policy of intensifying strikes on residential areas in Kyiv and other cities.

According to Report, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with Reuters.

He said Ukrainian intelligence had obtained documents indicating that the Russian authorities had prepared a "new doctrine" ahead of the winter season aimed at expanding military attacks on civilian facilities in an effort to force people out of the Ukrainian capital and other cities.

"We have seen the documents and know that they allow them to strike infrastructure ... logistics ... roads, schools, hospitals, in order to force people to leave the capital and other cities. That is the goal of the operation," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, the change in approach was prompted by Russian forces losing ground in a key frontline region and suffering heavy losses.

Zelenskyy also said that during Ukraine's ongoing counteroffensive, codenamed Vivaldi, around 140 square kilometers of the eastern Donbas had been liberated - territory that Russia plans to control under any future peace agreement.