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Credit investment in Azerbaijan's economy amounted to 34.884 billion manats ($20.52 billion) as of September 1, 2026

According to Report, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), this was 2.1% higher than on August 1, 9.2% higher than at the beginning of the year and 14.5% higher than on September 1 last year.

Private banks accounted for 24.2368 billion manats ($14.26 billion), or 69.5%, of total lending. This was 13.9% higher year on year.

As of the reporting date, lending by state-owned banks amounted to 8.5874 billion manats ($5.05 billion), up 15.7% from a year earlier.

Over the year, state-owned banks' share of total lending increased from 24.4% to 24.6%.

Loans issued by non-bank credit institutions (NBCIs) stood at 2.0598 billion manats ($1.21 billion) as of September 1, up 17.1% year on year.

The share of NBCIs in total lending increased from 5.8% to 5.9% over the year.

Azerbaijan has 21 banks, including three with state ownership, as well as 51 non-bank credit institutions.