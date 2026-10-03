Property insurance premiums in Azerbaijan rise 21.9%

Stay up to date with the top news!

Property insurance premiums collected in Azerbaijan amounted to 196.578 million manats ($115.63 million) in January-August 2026.

According to Report, citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), this was 21.9% higher than in the same period of 2025.

Property insurance payouts totaled 32.163 million manats ($18.92 million) during the reporting period, up 16.5% year on year.

For every 100 manats collected in property insurance premiums during the first eight months, 16.4 manats were paid out in claims. The figure stood at 17.1 manats a year earlier.

In total, Azerbaijan"s 16 insurance companies collected 1.115395 billion manats ($656.11 million) in premiums in January-August this year, up 6.4% from the same period last year.

Insurance payouts during the reporting period amounted to 773.153 million manats ($454.80 million), an increase of 28.1% year on year.

For every 100 manats collected in insurance premiums across the market, 69.3 manats were paid out in claims, compared with 57.6 manats in the first eight months of last year.